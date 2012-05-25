UPDATE: Downtown apartment fire result of arson

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga fire investigators have determined that Friday night's fire at Whiteside's Faith Manor at 735 E. 10th Street was deliberately set.

Lt. Andrew Waters said a resident with "apparent psychological issues" started the fire in his own apartment.

Fortunately, he was not injured and Chattanooga firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly before it could spread to adjacent apartment units.



Lt. Waters said the resident was first transported to Erlanger Medical Center last night for a medical assessment. After that, the resident was transported to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Facility for observation.

At the present time, Lt. Waters said no charges will be filed against the resident.

EARLIER STORY



CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Over two dozen people were evacuated from an eight story highrise on E. 10th Street Friday night after a fire broke out in the residential building.

Whiteside Faith Manor is a residential structure with 117 apartments.

A fire broke out late in an eighth floor apartment.

When firefighters arrived, the found flames just inside the door, which they were able to put out quickly.

Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner said fire investigators are searching for the resident of the apartment. It is believed the resident was there before the fire broke out, but left shortly before firefighters arrived at the building.

Residents of the top two floors were evacuated while the remaining residents were asked to "shelter in place".

One resident was treated by EMS on the scene for a non-fire related injury.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.