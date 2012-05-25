Tennessee Parks get new microsite for 75th anniversary

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -– In commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Tennessee State Parks, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has launched an innovative new microsite at www.tnstateparks75.com.



Established in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the microsite displays Tennessee State Parks' rich heritage and showcases the many outdoor adventures awaiting state park visitors through rich media and dynamic content.



"Working with our partners at the Department of Tourist Development and Designsensory, Tennessee State Parks now has a new digital platform that engages citizens and visitors with a great new online experience," said Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau. "That experience is reflective of the exceptional natural, cultural and historical resources available at our 54 state parks."



The microsite highlights a wide range of richly-illustrated content that can be used as a tool to plan a visit to one of Tennessee's 54 state parks. Paying tribute to Tennessee State Parks' 75th Anniversary, the microsite also includes an interactive historical timeline. Additional details about Tennessee State Parks' microsite include:



• Plan Your Visit – An interactive trip-planning tool, which includes a "filter by" feature. With just a few clicks, visitors can plan a trip based on their favorite activity or feature.

• Timeline – Time travel through history and explore Tennessee State Parks' interactive timeline that stretches all the way back to the beginning of the state parks' system to the most current events. Designed to reveal stories about Tennessee, the timeline explains how the state's rich history relates directly to your life.

• Share Your Memories Contest – Have a favorite Tennessee State Park memory or photo? Dig up those old photos, depicting either recent trips or trips from yesteryear, and share it with Tennessee State Parks on Facebook for a chance to win a one-night stay at any Tennessee State Park Inn or dinner for two at any state park restaurant.

• Junior Ranger Game – Do you have what it takes to be a Tennessee State Parks Jr. Ranger? Test your knowledge of Tennessee's Flora and Fauna.

• Events - Listing for upcoming 75th Anniversary events at Tennessee State Parks.

• Coming Soon – An online store featuring 75th Anniversary merchandise.



"Using new interactive content and rich social media tools, this microsite showcases the many ways visitors can enjoy our award-winning state parks," said Parks and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. "We want to thank Commissioner Susan Whitaker and her team at the Department of Tourist Development for sharing their expertise with us and helping Tennessee State Parks develop something new and unique for our many visitors."