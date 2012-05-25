New reinstatement-only driver service center coming soon

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) --- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will open a new driver service center in Chattanooga on Monday, June 4. The Northgate Park Driver Service Center will offer reinstatement services only. Once open, it will be the only location in southeast Tennessee where citizens may reinstate driver licenses that have been suspended or revoked.



The new reinstatement only center will be located at 2120 Northgate Park Late, Suite 100. The center will operate from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.



The Department of Safety and Homeland Security has consolidated reinstatement services and created specific reinstatement-only centers across the state. This is one of a number of steps the department has undertaken to reduce the average wait time at driver service centers. Typically, reinstatement transactions take longer than other services.



Effective June 4, the additional driver service centers in Hamilton County, which includes the centers located at 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive and 4873 Dayton Boulevard in Red Bank, will no longer offer reinstatement services. The Department of Safety and Homeland Security operates five reinstatement centers statewide. The other centers where reinstatement driver licenses are processed are located in Shelby, Obion, Davidson, Knox, and Greene Counties.



"This is a step that many of our employees across the state have urged us to take as a way of reducing the average wait time," Commissioner Bill Gibbons said. "Reinstatement transactions generally take longer to process. By handling these transactions in designated centers, it will free up other centers to handle standard transactions faster, such as license renewals and the issuance of licenses to new drivers, new residents, and those who need replacements due to licenses being lost or stolen."



The new Northgate Park Driver Service Center will also provide photo IDs to registered voters who need state-issued photo identification to vote. That includes issuance of simple photo IDs and conversion of non-photo driver licenses to photo driver licenses without charge. This special service is offered at every driver service center across the state.



Drivers may also renew or replace lost or stolen driver licenses at the Hamilton County Clerk's Office located in the Hamilton County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Avenue, Room 201.