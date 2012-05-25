Hixson teen battles flesh-eating bacteria

HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -- A local teenager is recovering after being exposed to a flesh eating bacteria called necrotizing fasciitis.



There are several cases making national headlines recently, including a Georgia girl who's had several amputations. Channel 3 talked to a girl in Hamilton County dealing with the scary bacteria.



17-year-old Kelsey Brown found out she had the flesh eating bacteria in January. She's since had surgery, but was able to avoid amputation because of one key detail.



A concern raised just this week, though, now has her under tight restrictions to keep it from returning.



Kelsey Brown is an ambitious teenager, working at McDonalds while attending Sequoyah High School where she just graduated early ranked second in her class overall.



"She's a very strong-willed, strong-minded individual. She works hard. She's very mature for her age," Kelsey's dad David Brown said.



But, in the middle of her senior year, a bacteria crept into an open wound on her skin. She waited a month before going to the doctor.



"I thought it would get better, but in turn, it just got worse," Kelsey Brown said.



Then came the diagnosis.



"Necrotizing Faciitis. It was infected and I had to go to surgery the next morning," she said.



"Fear and concern. Necrotizing Faciitis is a very bad disease to have. I mean it's a flesh-eating disease," David Brown said.



"They have no idea what caused it," Kelsey said.



She learned waiting a month was a big mistake. The sooner you treat it, the less likely surgery is needed. "I had two and a half to three inch deep incisions," she said.



The infected area was on her buttocks, which actually turned out to be the reason she avoided amputation. It's the area on the body with the most fatty tissue.



"I'm lucky to be alive," Kelsey said.



She praised her surgeon, Dr. Mena at Memorial North Park Hospital. She even mentioned him in her graduation speech.

"My surgeon, Dr. Mena, has taken such good care of me that I want to do that for somebody else, too," Kelsey Brown said.



She plans to attend UTC in the fall. This whole ordeal helped her decide to major in pre-professional biology with a goal of becoming a doctor.



"This has really made me want to do it more," Kelsey said.



Just this week, Kelsey had to have surgery to remove a cyst, which was a big risk. Dr. Mena says since she's proven to be susceptible to Necrotizing Faciitis, any open wound could be infected again. He put her on tight restrictions to avoid getting cut. She's not even allowed to shave or run, for fear of falling and getting scraped up.



Dr. Mena says he sees about three to four cases of the flesh eating bacteria every year in our area, but amputation is rare. Again, he stressed the key is early treatment.