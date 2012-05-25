More security changes to Bessie Smith Strut

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- More security changes are coming to the Bessie Smith Strut. Last month the Bessie Smith Cultural Center took on the responsibility of hosting the event. organizers say they want the public to know about what they are calling 'enhancements' to this year's Strut.



With the Bessie Smith Cultural Center bearing the responsibility, they want to ensure the safety for those who attend. "We don't feel that there are any imminent threats, but of course we want to make sure that people feel comfortable and that they can enjoy themselves and have a great time," says Bessie Smith Cultural Center Executive Director Rose Martin.



Martin says she wants to keep the public up speed on the changes coming to this year's Strut. "This year's events will be fenced and gated. We will have three entry points," says Martin.



Those three entry points will be at MLK & Mabel, King Street and 10th Street and Lindsay and MLK. "There will be a checkpoint where people will do the normal thing that they do at the Tivoli, they'll look in your bag."



Martin says the fencing is strictly an additional security measure. It is not meant to make the event feel enclosed, saying it will span a several block radius. "It is a significant amount of work in a short time," says Martin.



Another major change involves a new youth policy. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. "It's the, in the best interest of our youth, more so than anything else, to make sure they're taken care of properly," says Martin.



Andrew Jackson, at one time president of the MLK Merchants for 10 years and a 'Friends of the Festival' board member, commends the center for jumping in to make the Strut happen.



"They have done a great job in such short notice, in able to jump all the hurtles that were placed before them," says Jackson.



He looks forward to continuing the celebration. "Overall, I think we're going to take the requirements that have been put on this and we're going to make it a better event than it was before," says Jackson.



"It's going to be a fun event and we invite everyone to participate," says Martin.



The event will also have on-duty and off-duty Chattanooga Police patrolling the Strut.



The biggest change will be forking over money to get in. It is $5 in advance, $10 at the gate, but no charge with a Riverbend pin.



Tickets may be purchased at one of the following ticket outlets:



Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 200 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard

Champy's, 526 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard

JJ's Bohemia, 213 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard

Mary's Lounge, 2125 McCallie Avenue

Maggie G's, 400 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Roshanna's Hair & Beauty Bar, 320 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard



Beginning June 1, tickets will be available for purchase at all area Kangaroo Gas Stations.

For more information, click here: www.thebessiesmithstrut.com