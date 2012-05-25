Reward offered for Whitfield County double murder suspect

Working Together For You

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (Times Free Press) -- The man accused of killing his 27-year-old wife and her grandfather is still at large and considered dangerous, said Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood during a news conference today.

"This was a horrific crime of passion," said Chitwood.

Sheriff officials had no new information to release about the investigation into the deaths of Jessica Neal and Donald Shedd, but "mainly wish to stress the urgency of locating suspect Adolph Ray ‘Sonny' Neal."

Sonny Neal is the husband of Jessica Neal.

