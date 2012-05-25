Reward offered for Whitfield County double murder suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Reward offered for Whitfield County double murder suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (Times Free Press) -- The man accused of killing his 27-year-old wife and her grandfather is still at large and considered dangerous, said Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood during a news conference today.

"This was a horrific crime of passion," said Chitwood.

Sheriff officials had no new information to release about the investigation into the deaths of Jessica Neal and Donald Shedd, but "mainly wish to stress the urgency of locating suspect Adolph Ray ‘Sonny' Neal."

Sonny Neal is the husband of Jessica Neal.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.