America's Most Wanted fugitive may be in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- "The Chattanooga Police Department don't play. The Chattanooga Police Department will catch him," says Billy Bryson.



On Thursday, police had his town home and neighborhood surrounded. They were looking for Shane Magan, 34, a violent criminal wanted out of Riverside, CA. He's been featured three times on America's Most Wanted.



"They'd asked me if I'd seen anybody. They showed me a picture of him," Bryson says.



AMW told Chattanooga police they received a call from a man they believe was Magan. He gave them his address, 610 Merriam St. but when investigators got there Magan was no where to be found.



"You gotta think this is really a prime location cause you got I-75 and that goes all the way to New York," says Bryson.



Magan is wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder of a police officer in Riverside, CA. In Feb of 93', Magan and a friend were pulled over on a traffic stop. They ran and during a high speed chase Magan opened fire.



"I believe he left this area," says Deborah Haga. Her family lives just down the road. She says someone was creeping around their back yard the night before. "Our dog started barking like crazy, we've never heard our dog bark like that before," says Haga's grandson, Ian.



"Its concerning that there is someone violent like that running around but I mean what are you going to do," asks Bryson.



Police say Magan is about 5'7", 150 pounds and has a scar on the right side of his lip. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may go by the alias Shane Magana, Tom Green or Kevin Green.



Even the youngest residents have a message for him. "I think he should turn himself in. The more he runs the more trouble he's going to be in," says Ian.



Police believe Magan may still be in the Chattanooga area. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.