Armed man tries, fails to rob Highway 58 check cashing store

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are looking for a man they say tried to break into a cash advance store on Highway 58 by shooting his way through a security door.



It's an all too familiar Memorial Day Weekend occurrence at Checks For Cash. Four times they've been hit, all four times on the holiday weekend.



This time, the bad guy didn't get away with anything.



The two employees working insider the business at Highway 58 and Jersey Pike saw him approach the security door. He wore a mask and a hoodie and looked at the ground as he tried to kick his way inside.



The employees fled across the street to safety.



When officers arrived, they found the robber had fired a gun at the door. They locked the area down and called for a K-9 unit in case he'd made it into the business and was still there.



He hadn't.



The workers were safe, but understandably shaken. "Well, they were a little hysterical to start with, but they calmed down after they got across the street," said owner Tammy Hass.



"The front door did its job, as far as, because they usually will not unlock it unless they see who's actually coming in," noted Sgt. Jeff Clarke of the Chattanooga Police Department.



The suspect is still on the loose, and because of the mask and hoodie, the employees could only give a limited description.



Police are looking at surveillance video for more clues.