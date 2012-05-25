Police say biker topped 140 mph in 2-state chase

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a motorcycle rider reached speeds of more than 140 mph as he was being pursued by officers in a chase that spanned two states.

The Fort Payne Times-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/K162cV) that the chase began when a Georgia State Patrol officer attempted to stop the biker on a routine traffic stop Wednesday. Georgia officers chased him to the state line and officers in Cherokee County, Ala., picked up the pursuit.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said officers tried to keep the red "crotch-rocket style" motorcycle in view as it traveled through the city's downtown, residential districts and three school zones.

Bynum said officers finally blocked a road and then found the suspected driver hiding behind a garage.

Police say the suspect faces multiple traffic violations in Georgia and Alabama.

Information from: Fort Payne Times-Journal, http://www.times-journal.com

