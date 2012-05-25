Record heat in store for Memorial Day Weekend, air quality suffering

(WRCB) - Happy Friday! Some record heat will take you through the holiday weekend. Today the record is 95. We'll get to 92. Temps will be in the mid 90s with no chance of significant rain this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure sitting over us will keep the air stable and even a little stagnant.

We are under a Code Orange Health Watch which basically means there is a higher then normal amount of ozone near the surface, and that may cause some difficulties for people with preexisting breathing conditions if hey are outdoors too long. If you have no breathing issues...no worries for you.

Memorial Day will not be AS hot, but still reach about 90 degrees. There is a chance for some scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, the timing looks like any rain Monday would be AFTER the cook-out, trip to the river (whatever you have planned).

