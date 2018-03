OOLTEWAH, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Another honor for a talented group of high schoolers in Ooltewah.

The Ooltewah High School Band has been invited to perform at halftime of the University of Tennessee football game on September 22nd in Knoxville.

Don't think these students will be intimidated by the Neyland Stadium crowd. We followed them to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2007, where they've been invited back, in 2013.

Director Joel Denton writes he's "honored that our band will have this incredible opportunity. And to represent our school, community, and all of Hamilton County!"