Governor signs bill to help unemployed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a proposal to help Tennesseans get off unemployment and find a job.

The legislation sponsored by Democratic Sen. Andy Berke of Chattanooga and Democratic House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley is called the "Tennessee Works Act." It unanimously passed the Senate 33-0 and 91-0 in the House.

The bill creates a pilot program to provide employers with grants to pay for training expenses for recently laid-off workers or workers whose jobs have gone overseas. In order to continue receiving the grant funds, employers agree to hire a portion of the employees trained.

Sponsors said the legislation is proof that Republicans and Democrats can work together to make Tennessee a better place.

