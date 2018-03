NASHVILLE (WRCB) - A Memorial Day event at the Tennessee State Capitol was more than 40 years in the making for one Grundy County family.

Governor Bill Haslam and his wife, joined military officials in paying tribute to Specialist Marvin Phillips of Palmer.

He died during a helicopter crash in Vietnam in 1966.

His brother accepted a memorial presentation on his behalf.

Phillips' remains were not recovered until 2010.

It was last year before Specialist Phillips was positively identified.

He was laid to rest in September.