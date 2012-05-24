Search continues for person of interest in Whitfield murders

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Wayne Warnack says his nine year old neighbor came to his door yelling for help. "She said I can't find my momma and dad and my papaw is dead on the floor."



Investigators found the body of a 27 year old woman in a pool house on Greensprings Road in the Dawnville Community.



"We do have a possible weapon, that I'll identify as that right now, but it's been undetermined the exact cause of death," say Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood.



Family members identify her as the girl's mom, Jessica Neal. Neal's grandfather, Donald Shedd, was discovered in the kitchen.



"Jessica was just one of the sweetest people, and her grandad was the same way," said neighbor Kim Frye. "They were the best people to be around."



The Frye family knows the Neals well. The live just down the street.



"We're really good friends," said eight year old Lexie Frye, speaking of her nine year old friend. "I told her everything bad leads to good things and everything will get better."



"I can't imagine what that child is going to have to go through," said Kim Frye. "I can't imagine one of my children having to find me or one of their grandparents like that.:



The girl is now with family members, as law enforcement searches for the killer.



Police have not named a suspect, but spent the day searching a nearby wooded area by ground and by air.



Jessica Neal's husband, Sonny Neal, is missing.



"Helicopters flying around. State patrol, GBI, and the county just running back and forth up and down the road," said David LaRue, another neighbor.



Meanwhile Jessica Neal's tanning salon sits closed, as Dawnville residents waits for answers.



"They seemed to be the average American family. They seemed to be okay," said Kim Frye.



The air search has been called off for the evening, but GBI agents are still at work looking for Sonny Neal, who has been named a person of interest.

If you see him, you are asked to please call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at (706) 278-1233.

