Magill shines as Lookouts extend winning streak

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- Matt Magill pitched seven shutout innings to lead the Chattanooga to a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Suns in Thursday night action at AT&T Field.

The Lookouts have now won five straight games and eight out of their last nine. One more win in the series with the Suns will also clinch a third-straight series victory.

Chattanooga scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning. Blake Smith led off with a walk. After a Travis Denker fly out, Brahiam Maldonado hit a laser off of the left field wall. Smith hustled around the bases to score easily. On the play, Maldonado got caught between second and third and was eventually tagged out.

Maldonado struck again in the bottom of the seventh. After Smith and Denker reached on a walk and hit by pitch, Maldonado slugged a pitch to the furthest regions of left-center field. The hit was originally ruled a home run, but after a thorough discussion, it was ultimately ruled a ground-rule double with both runners counting as runs.

Rafael Ynoa followed with a ground out that moved Maldonado to third, and Griff Erickson came through with a single to put the score at 4-0.

Meanwhile, Matt Magill (4-2) was incredibly sharp on the mound. Keeping the ball down and effectively mixing his pitches, he kept the Suns off-balance throughout his seven innings of work. As such, he surrendered just two hits, while not issuing a single walk and striking out 10.

Jacksonville opportunistically pounced on Lookout reliever Allen Webster in the eighth inning. Jake Jeffries greeted the new pitcher on the mound with a single up the middle. After inducing a line out to Ynoa at shortstop, Webster gave up an RBI double to deep center field to Donnie Webb to break the shutout. Webster, however, was able to calm down and record the final two outs of the inning to prevent any further damage.

Webster recorded the final three outs of the game to preserve the win.

Bryan Evans (0-4) had a solid outing for the Suns but took the loss. He went six innings, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out four.

The two teams will play game three of the five-game series at 7:15 p.m. ET Friday night.