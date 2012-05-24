Mesoraco's slam sends Reds over Braves 6-3

CINCINNATI (AP) - Rookie catcher Devin Mesoraco capped a series full of homers with his first career grand slam on Thursday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds completed their first four-game sweep of the Braves in Cincinnati since 1980 at Riverfront Stadium. They've won six straight, their longest winning streak since August 2010 when they started their push toward the NL Central title.

The teams combined for 16 homers - 13 solo shots - accounting for 21 of the 24 runs in the series.

Mesoraco connected off Kris Medlen, who relieved Randall Delgado (2-5) with the bases loaded in the sixth. Drew Stubbs added a solo shot for Cincinnati.

Homer Bailey (3-3) gave up four hits in six innings, including Michael Bourn's two-run homer.

