Pancake chasing title at NCAA Women's Golf Championships

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP/UA) - Alabama's double-digit lead dwindled on the back nine, but the Crimson Tide still finished with a two-stroke lead over Southern California on Thursday after the third round of the NCAA Division I women's championship.

Oklahoma's Chirapat Jao-Javanil shot a 2-under 70 for a share of the individual lead with Arizona State's Giulia Molinaro at 4-under 212. Molinaro had a 72.

Alabama senior and Chattanooga native Brooke Pancake started the day in the individual lead, but now sits in a tie for third after a 3-over 75 in round three.

The Baylor School grad was working on a 1-under-par round Thursday through 14 holes before back-to-back double bogeys on the 14th and 15th dropped her down the leaderboard. She is 3-under 213 for the tournament and tied for third, one shot behind the leaders.

"I made two pretty careless mistakes that definitely killed me," Pancake said. "I can't ponder on those and let it change my mind set for tomorrow. I've had two good rounds that put me in the position I'm in, and hopefully I can get another good one in tomorrow and finish well."

The Crimson Tide entered the third round with an 11-stroke lead, and that grew to 15 strokes with Alabama's No. 5 seeded player, Courtney McKim, in the fairway on No. 17. With hard greens, stiff wind and tough pin placements, Alabama's top four players combined for three double bogeys and nine bogeys on the back nine.

Alabama finished the round at 18-over 306 and had a 13-over 877 total.

Southern California shot a 6-over 294.

