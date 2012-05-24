Parkridge Valley receives approval for mental health services expansion

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Parkridge Health System's proposals to expand and enhance its behavioral health services received unanimous approval Wednesday from the Tennessee Health Services Development Agency.



Three Certificates of Need (CONs) were approved at yesterday's hearing in Nashville, authorizing changes to Parkridge Valley's Child & Adolescent and Adult Services programs along with the expansion of the Parkridge Valley campus to the former Cumberland Hall site in East Brainerd.



Changes planned for Parkridge Valley involve moving adult behavioral health services to a facility at the former Cumberland Hall site and transferring geropsychiatric services from Parkridge Medical Center to the campus on Courage Way. The existing Parkridge Valley campus on Morris Hill Road will become dedicated to youth treatment, serving children and adolescents with behavioral health and addiction issues.



"Parkridge Valley has served this region since 1973 - over the years, we have adapted to the needs of the community and the changes in the industry. This is a significant change that is focused on patient and community needs, and we are honored to have the opportunity to move in this direction," says Brennan Francois, Parkridge Valley CEO.

"We believe that these changes will fill a significant need in our community, focus our commitment to a continuum of care, and better prepare us for what the future holds for delivery of mental health services."



Community officials have also lauded the expansion. "Over the years, our community has seen a decline in the availability of treatment options to care for those with mental health or addiction issues," notes State Senator Andy Berke."As a result, many individuals have had to travel outside of our area for care. We are excited that Parkridge Valley is adding capacity and enabling more people to seek the behavioral health treatment they need without leaving the Chattanooga area."



Parkridge Health System officials plan for the changes to take place over the next six to nine months, with open houses for the new facilities to be held in the first quarter of 2013.