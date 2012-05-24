America's Most Wanted fugitive spotted in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A man wanted for the armed robbery and attempted murder of a police officer in California in 1993 may be here in Chattanooga.



On Wednesday, the Hamilton County 911 Center received a call from the Americas Most Wanted television program regarding a tip on fugitive Shane Magan.

Producers with America's Most Wanted advised that they received a phone call from who they believed was Shane Magan, in which he advised that he wanted to turn himself into police and that he was at 610 Merriam Street, Chattanooga.

Officers from the Chattanooga Police Department went to the address, but did not locate him.

Shane Magan is a white male, 34 years old, 5'7" tall, and 150 lbs. He has a scar on the right side of his lip from a cleft palate, brown hair, and brown eyes. He also may use the aliases Shane Magana, Tom Green, or Kevin Green.



Magan is wanted out of Riverside, CA for armed robbery and attempted murder of a police officer.

On February 25, 1993, police say a Riverside Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a car in which Magan and another man were occupants in. As Deputy Darren Shipley questioned the men, they fled the scene and sent police on a high speed pursuit.

Magan pulled out a gun on Deputy Shipley and shot at him. Luckily, Deputy Shipley wasn't injured and returned fire, but Magan and his friend, Justin Flint, escaped.

Soon after the pursuit, Magan and Flint robbed a gas station; however, Flint later surrendered to police, but Magan still remains at large.

The photo of Magan is from 1994 and there is not a more current picture.



It is believed that Shane Magan may still be in the Chattanooga area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.



