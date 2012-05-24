Community turns out for Officer Maples' procession

CLEVELAND, TN. (WRCB) -- Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Caisson Unit prepared their horses to carry Officer Justin Maples to his final resting place Thursday.



"We just hope we can give back, not only to the family but the department and the community a little part of honor to Officer Maples. We consider this taking him home," says Sgt. Kim Brown.



Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Cleveland to wait for the procession. They may not know him, but to them Maples is a hero.



"They put their life on the line for us every day so I just wanted to be here and show my respect," Brenda Woods says.



"Our hearts are full of sadness but they protect us," says Beverly Johnson.



Soon the roar of the motorcycle brigade could be heard. It was followed by the hearse. Officers carefully removed the casket and placed it onto the caisson. Then the procession slowly moved to Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.



Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the state arrived to pay their respect and say their final farewell to Officer Maples.



His wife, overcome with emotion, watched as doves were released, a symbol of those lost before him.