Shedding light on sunscreen myths

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Young and old flock to Coolidge Park on these hot, bright days. You know to wear sunscreen, but do you really understand that SPF number on the bottle?



"The longer you're planning to be in the sun, the higher the SPF number should be," explains Nolan, a physician assistant at a Chattanooga dermatology office.



He says an SPF 15 will last around three hours for a fair-skinned person who hasn't been swimming or sweating. For the extended eight hour day on the boat or beach, Nolan suggests SPF 50. But he adds reaching for the 100+ is no better. In fact, it could be worse.



"The higher the SPF the heavier the sunscreen and the higher the risks of an irritation of the skin," says Nolan.



Brand name doesn't make a big difference, either. They all follow the same strict guidelines. "By the time they get on the market they usually are credible and when it says we're going to protect you against this certain amount, it will," explains Nolan.



He says no matter the brand, first time users should test a little bit on the arm. If the area turns red within 30 minutes, go for a different label.



While sunscreen is good for all of us, the young need it most. A bad childhood burn can really roast you as an adult. Basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, is caused by sun exposure or sun burn 90% of the time.



"We get patients all the time that have not had sunburns in years yet they are developing basil cell carcinoma," states Nolan.



That was warning enough for eight-year-old Braydon Evans. "I wonder if that'll happen to me and I'll start being a lot more safe," he says. He'll let his mom apply even more sunscreen on him from now on.



Signal Mountain mom Kelly Debrill has a family history of skin cancer and doesn't take any chances. "I didn't use as much as a child and I got burned as a result and I don't want my children getting burned," she say.



For more information on sunscreen, skin cancer, and Skin Cancer Awareness Month which runs through May, visit www.skincancer.org