Fire damages duplex in Hixson

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- No injuries were reported in connection with a duplex fire Thursday afternoon at 5430 Crestview Drive. Most of that apartment, and the other side of the duplex, was saved.



Captain Jeff Pemberton with Engine 22 said the fire was located in the kitchen. The flames had already spread into the attic above before the firefighters could get the blaze under control.



The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.



Captain Anthony Moore with the Fire Investigation Division said a pan of grease was left unattended on the stove. A stove eye was apparently left on and after the grease got hot enough, it burst into flames.



The dollar loss was estimated at around $50,000.