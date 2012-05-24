Human remains found near I-75 may be missing Calhoun man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Human remains found near I-75 may be missing Calhoun man

Posted: Updated:

CALHOUN, GA (WRCB) -- Detectives from the Calhoun Police Department are currently investigating a new lead in a missing person's case involving a local man who was reporting missing by family members back in 2010.

Calhoun Police, working in conjunction with the Cobb County Police Department, discovered evidence linking human remains found near I-75 in Kennesaw Ga. to a Calhoun man who went missing on August 11th 2010.  

The remains were discovered on Wednesday morning May 23, 2012 by a man picking up cans along the interstate in Cobb County.

"Due to the evidence obtained in this case we strongly believe the remains are that of our missing person, however we are not releasing the name of the victim until DNA testing has been completed and family members have been notified." said Det. Lt. Tony Pyle.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.