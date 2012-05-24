Chattanooga Zoo to offer camel rides

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- An exciting new attraction is coming to the Chattanooga Zoo Memorial Day weekend. The "best little Zoo in America" recently announced that it will now offer camel rides to visitors beginning Saturday, May 26.



The Zoo's two camels, Sydney and Frank, have been thoroughly trained on giving rides by professional trainers out of Indiana. The Zoo is happy to announce that both camels are fully trained and prepared to take patrons of all ages around their new track.



Local construction company Collier Construction volunteered to build the 250-foot track. "I have two young children, and I think they are more excited than I am about the new camel track," said Ethan Collier, President and CEO of Collier Construction.

"I grew up in Chattanooga, and it's been amazing to see the significant progress the Zoo has made in a short period of time. I'm honored that Collier Construction could partner with this local organization to bring such a fun, hands-on experience to our area."



Chattanooga Zoo Executive Director Darde Long says being able to offer camel rides at the Zoo is something that they have always wanted to be able to offer its guests. "The addition of camel rides is just another example of how the Zoo is continuing to grow and progress. We want to thank Collier Construction for building such a wonderful track for the camels.