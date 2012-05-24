Dalton Police seek help with auto burglary case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police seek help with auto burglary case

Posted: Updated:

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect driving a red compact hatchback vehicle who entered several cars in the parking lot of the Walmart on Shugart Road, stealing a speaker box from one of the victims.  

The incident happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 17th.  A store employee returned later in the day to find that his vehicle had been entered and his speakers were stolen.  

A Dalton officer worked with the store's loss prevention to review security tapes of the parking lot and found that a male suspect drove into the parking lot around 8:00 am and pulled into several parking spots around the lot and appeared to walk around looking into cars.  He entered several vehicles, including the employee's truck.

The stolen speakers are two 10-inch speakers mounted in a gray box with a large "Q" in between the speakers.  The inside area of the speakers is orange.

The suspect vehicle is a red compact hatchback, possibly a Honda Fit or a similar vehicle.  

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Jason Bishop with the Dalton Police Department at (706) 278-9085, extension 214.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.