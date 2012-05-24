PHOTOS: Community pays respects to Officer Justin Maples

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) – Cleveland residents and neighbors from the surrounding areas paid their respects today to Officer Justin Maples, who died tragically Sunday night.

A large crowd filled First Baptist Church on Stuart Road for the Thursday funeral services, and a lengthy procession escorted Maples and his surviving family to the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where he was interred.

Officer Maples died as a result of a single car crash while responding to a call Sunday night.

Bradley County Sheriff Jim Ruth placed extra teams of deputies on duty to assist the Cleveland Police Department to cover patrols and calls for service during the funeral service for officer Maples.

Sheriff Ruth said his deputies and all fellow officers count it an honor to "stand watch" for fallen brother officers.

All Cleveland city offices were closed Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. so employees can attend Officer Maples' funeral.

In addition, the Municipal Court in Cleveland rescheduled its docket for Thursday. The court released a statement saying that cases scheduled for Thursday, May 24th, will be rescheduled due to the funeral.

The court advises those on the docket to contact the City of Cleveland during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (423) 472-4551 to reschedule your court date.