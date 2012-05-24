FIRST ON 3: Layoffs at Pilgrim's Pride in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. announced Thursday it will streamline some of the processes in Chattanooga. The company says those "improvements" will result in approximately 85 layoffs.

Channel 3 has learned the employees were notified Thursday morning that they would not have jobs at the end of the week. A company spokesperson says they are still evaluating other processes and potential additional impact, and we will know more over the next week or so.

These changes are not expected to impact contract growers or customers, as the company plans to continue processing all birds being grown for the Chattanooga complex.

Employees affected by the layoffs will receive complete information explaining the process, and the human resources department will offer assistance in applying for unemployment benefits, benefit continuation, and re-employment options. In addition, the company anticipates that many of these employees will be recalled to work in the near future as other positions are vacated.

In a letter to employees, Tim Lawson, complex manager at the Chattanooga facility, said he is confident that the changes will help Chattanooga and Pilgrim's be successful in the years ahead and emphasized that Chattanooga is and will remain an important asset for Pilgrim's.