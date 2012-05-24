Record Heat On the Way

(WRCB) - Expect record temperatures over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure heats up the Eastern U.S.

Here are the highs I am expecting through Memorial Day weekend with the current record in parenthesis:

Friday...93 (95)

Saturday...95 (94)

Sunday... 95 (95)

For Memorial Day itself, we will "cool" down to 91, well shy of a record

The heat could be dangerous with prolonged exposure as heat index values will be near or just above 100 degrees. The chance of any significant rain does not come back until Tuesday when a welcome front will bring some showers and SLIGHTLY cooler air for mid-week.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.