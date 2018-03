EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON, CO., TN (WRCB) - The topic at Thursday night's agenda meeting in East Ridge is creating a water and waste treatment authority for the city.

The Hamilton County WWTA nets close to $2 million for operating and maintaining its sewer lines.

Acting on a city ordinance, the city will now charge the authority $200 for every curb cut made for sewer repairs.

There are 100 miles of road within the city limits and WWTA is expected to make more than 5000 cuts.

But WWTA says it's losing money.

The EPA requires the company to make crucial repairs to aging sewer lines in East Ridge as well as other areas of Hamilton County.

Customers pay an $8 fee to help cover the cost, but with the cut fee the cost to the authority would be an additional $1 million.

WWTA officials are considering raising rates for East Ridge customers.