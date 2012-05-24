Gov. Deal launches childhood obesity initiative - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's governor and the state health department have launched a program aimed at addressing childhood obesity through government, philanthropic and academic efforts.

In announcing the SHAPE program on Wednesday, Gov. Nathan Deal's Office said Georgia has the second highest obesity rate in the country for children ages 10 to 17. Nearly 40% of Georgia children are considered overweight or obese.

Georgia SHAPE features a website with a fitness directory and the initiative will also promote breastfeeding, exercise and better nutritional options for students.

Child care programs implementing specific wellness policies and related training will earn the Governor's Award, designating them a Georgia SHAPE-compliant facility. Schools will also be encouraged to support regulations that provide 30 minutes of daily physical activity for every student.

 

