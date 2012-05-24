Jesse Mathews gun trader faces federal charges

Jesse Mathews, charged in the shooting death of Chattanooga Police Sgt. Tim Chapin, is escorted into city court in this file photo. / Dan Henry. CTFP.

(Times Free Press) - A 40-year-old Ooltewah man who police say traded weapons with a fleeing felon later charged in the death of a Chattanooga police sergeant was arrested Wednesday and charged with federal weapons crimes.

Kevin Dawson was allowed to go free on bond after appearing before U.S. Magistrate Susan Lee on Wednesday afternoon. Dawson faces two weapons charges -- dealing in firearms without a federal firearms license and transfer or possession of a machine gun.

Dawson has no criminal history, is a lifelong area resident and has family ties, which are all factors judges consider when deciding whether a defendant remains free as they await further court proceedings. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the charges against him.

