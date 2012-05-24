70 checkpoints to be used in state this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Law enforcement officers will staff more than 70 checkpoints in Tennessee over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

State troopers will work around the clock with a special emphasis on enforcing seat belt use as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign. They also will be looking out for impaired and aggressive drivers.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Tracy Trott said using seat belts is an effective way to save lives. According to a news release from the THP, seat belts have been proven to reduce the risk of fatal injury to front seat passenger car occupants by 45%, and by 60% in pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans.

So far this year, 369 people have been killed in state traffic accidents, 36 ahead of the 2011 pace.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.