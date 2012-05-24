UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train, will recover

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - One person is recovering after being hit by a train Thursday morning.

At 12:51 a.m. Chattanooga Police Responded to a pedestrian struck by a train call, just south of 1200 E 3rd Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 33 year-old Robert Larson, suffering from a severe injury to his left foot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers on-scene stated that Larson was intoxicated and passed-out on the tracks when the incident occurred.