UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train, will recover

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - One person is recovering after being hit by a train Thursday morning.

At 12:51 a.m. Chattanooga Police Responded to a pedestrian struck by a train call, just south of 1200 E 3rd Street. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 33 year-old Robert Larson, suffering from a severe injury to his left foot. 

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. 

Officers on-scene stated that Larson was intoxicated and passed-out on the tracks when the incident occurred.

