MARION CO., TN (WRCB) - A Tennessee State Trooper is uninjured after a vehicle hits his patrol car Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:00a.m. on Interstate 24 Eastbound at mile marker 158, near Nickajack Lake.

The trooper was inspecting a truck when the driver ran into his patrol car.

It is unknown if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.

At this time no charges are pending.