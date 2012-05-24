Lookouts rally past Suns, 6-3

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- After falling behind early, Chattanooga exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and eventually the victory from Jacksonville in a 6-3 finish Wednesday at AT&T Field.

Jacksonville jumped out early with two runs in the second frame. Two walks sandwiched a Kyle Jensen single to load the bases for the Suns. Lookouts starting pitcher Aaron Miller (3-4) then threw a wild pitch to plate one run, and a Jeff Dominguez sacrifice fly accounted for the second tally.

Doubles by Dan Black and Jake Smolinski in the top of the third extended Jacksonville's lead to 3-0, but Miller helped his own cause with a lead-off double in the bottom half of the inning to jump-start the Lookouts offense.

Nick Buss followed with a ground out to first to advance Miller to third. Rafael Ynoa then hit a crisp single up the middle to easily score Miller.

The complexion of the game changed significantly in the bottom of the third, as the Lookouts offense produced five runs to take the lead. Brahiam Maldonado hit his first homer, a two-run shot, as a member of the Lookouts, and Nick Buss hit a two-RBI triple to highlight the big inning.

Despite loading the bases in the ninth, Logan Bawcom was able to prevent any further runs to preserve the 6-3 win. Bawcom earned his third save of the season as a member of the Lookouts in the process.

The two teams will play game two of their five-game series at 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

Information provided by Chattanooga Lookouts Media Relations and ChattanoogaLookouts.com.