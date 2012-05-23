Rusty Wallace heads NASCAR Hall of Fame group - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rusty Wallace heads NASCAR Hall of Fame group

Posted: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Sprint Cup champion Rusty Wallace heads the group of five picked for the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Owner Leonard Wood and drivers Cotton Owens, Herb Thomas and Buck Baker joined Wallace in the hall's fourth class.

Baker was tied with Fireball Roberts for the fifth spot after voting, so a second vote was held to determine the final position.

NASCAR Chairman Brian France said it was the first time since the hall began that the panel had to break a tie.

Wallace won 55 Sprint Cup races in 706 starts and won the 1989 championship. He now works as a broadcaster.

The five men will be inducted in ceremonies at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in February.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.