Alabama pads team lead, Pancake individual leader

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - Alabama grabbed an 11-stroke lead, and Crimson Tide senior Brooke Pancake shot a 2-under 70 on Wednesday to top the individual leaderboard after the second round of the NCAA Division I women's golf championship.

Alabama, two strokes ahead after the first round at the Vanderbilt Legends Club, shot a 3-under 285 in the second to reach 5-under 571. Defending champion UCLA, North Carolina and Virginia were tied for second at 6 over.

Pancake, a Chattanooga native and Baylor School grad, had a 6-under 138 total. Arizona State's Giulia Molinaro was 4 under after a 71, and South Carolina's Katie Burnett shot a 67 to join North Carolina State's Brittany Marchand and Virginia's Portland Rosen at 3 under.

Host Vanderbilt jumped from a tie for 22nd to 10th at 14 over.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.