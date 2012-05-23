Frazier's HR sends Reds over Braves 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) - Todd Frazier hit a one-out homer in the ninth inning Wednesday night, extending the Cincinnati Reds' best surge of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds won their fifth in a row, leaving them five games over .500 (24-19) for the first time this season.

Frazier connected for his first game-ending homer on the second pitch from Cristhian Martinez (2-1), who came on to start the ninth. It was a fitting ending for a series that has been decided by solo homers - 11 in all during the three games.

Aroldis Chapman (4-0) kept his ERA perfect by fanning two of the three he faced in the ninth. The left-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in 24 1-3 innings, ascending to the closer's role.

