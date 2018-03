WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- The biggest update yet to a story Channel 3 has been following about a Rossville teen.

Thursday night, 13-year-old Jordan Asher has a new, working kidney, given to him by his dad.



Jordan has been waiting for this day for six years.

He was diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of kidney disease.

Complications stunted his growth, preventing him from playing sports and roughing it with his brothers and sisters.

The sacrifice from father to son gives Jordan another chance at life.

The disease also led to major problems with his bones and heart.

Jordan and his dad had surgery in Nashville, where the doctors are keeping him overnight.

Jordan's mom wrote on the family's Facebook page: "The kidney is working perfectly."

