Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit local Christian school

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- We say it every week: if you're going to commit a crime, be prepared to be caught on camera and then end up in our Crime Stoppers report.

Some kids didn't heed the warning, and were caught red-handed breaking into a private school.

Six suspects took their time over the course of a weekend, stealing and tearing up the school. But we've pulled some good images off surveillance video.

Let's make sure they don't get away with this crime and get you some cash in the process.

"It's sad either way it goes on this, public or private, it's still a school losing money," Chattanooga Police Sergeant Wayne Jefferson says.

In this case, the school has lost a lot of money and some high-tech equipment.

Boyd-Buchanan is a private Christian school that sits off Shallowford and North Moore roads.

Over Easter weekend, these perpetrators popped in, uninvited.



"We got good pictures of them," Sgt. Jefferson says. "They're still kind of covered, but we've got pictures of them in the hallways of the school."



Here's just a hint of the havoc they wreaked.

On Saturday afternoon, they stole Mac books from the elementary school. Later that day, they lifted more computers, a digital camera and cash from the high school.

They returned on Sunday, breaking into the elementary, middle, and high school buildings, and trashed them by throwing objects through office windows.

In some of the surveillance photos, they've pulled shirts up over their heads, but look closely at the photos to the left. You may recognize some of their clothing.



At least half seem to be in violation of the new saggy pants law.



So here's what we have so far: six losers, multiple break-ins of a school over two days, theft, vandalism. And here's the kicker: in the midst of their crime spree, these thugs took a break for ice cream.



"Yeah, they took time to eat some ice cream out of the cafeteria," Sgt. Jefferson says.

Members of this band of six appear to be in their teens, but it's hard to say for sure.

If you know who they are, let us put some free cash in your pocket! There's up to $1,000 waiting for your good tip.



Pick up the phone and call 698-3333.

You could get a cash reward and remember, an officer may answer the phone, but you never have to identify yourself.