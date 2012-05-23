Report: Pill prescriptions surging in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: Pill prescriptions surging in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By SHEILA BURKE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - In spite of efforts to crack down on the state's prescription drug abuse epidemic, a new report shows that nearly 18 million prescriptions for controlled substances like OxyContin and hydrocodone were dispensed in Tennessee last year - a 23% increase from the previous year.

The surging figures in the report to the General Assembly are a setback for those on the front lines fighting to get a grip on the prescription drug abuse epidemic that is rampant across the state. Tennessee has some of the highest prescription drug abuse rates in the country.

State Mental Health Commissioner Doug Varney says the epidemic is so bad here that officials are now projecting that requests for treatment for pill addiction will overtake that for alcohol by 2013.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.