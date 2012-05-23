Film casting agents put out additional call for extras

(WRCB) – Casting agents say they are still looking for extras for the baseball film currently shooting in Chattanooga.

Catrett Locke Casting says they are in need of "new faces" to work between Thursday and June 6th.

The casting firm for the Jackie Robinson biopic, ‘42', say if you would like to be considered, send them an email with three photos of yourself – head and body shots – and your stats – including age, height, weight and contact information.

Emails should be sent to CLCastingTN@gmail.com with FACES in the subject line. They say if you have been fitted for the film, but not booked to put FITTED in the subject line.