Walking horse show bars trainer for life

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration has permanently banned trainer Jackie McConnell, who pleaded guilty in a horse soring case.

The Shelbyville Times Gazette (http://bit.ly/KCfvFd ) reported the celebration Board of Directors voted Tuesday to suspend McConnell for life from entering the National Celebration Grounds for any event. The board also voted to remove McConnell's name from the National Walking Horse Celebration Hall of Fame inductees.

Celebration CEO Dr. Doyle Meadows said the decision reflects the board's disgust with McConnell's actions and signals that members don't want him associated with the annual show in Shelbyville.

McConnell has a stable in Collierville at which the Humane Society of the United States took undercover video of horses being beaten and sored with chemicals to make them take the exaggerated steps treasured by the Tennessee Walking Horse show.

Information from: Shelbyville Times-Gazette, http://www.tg.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.