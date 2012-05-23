FIRST ON 3: Mohawk brings 500 jobs to Chattooga County

(WRCB)- Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Calhoun-based Mohawk Industries is expanding the company's Summerville manufacturing operations in Chattooga County. Mohawk anticipates adding about 500 jobs in Summerville over the next five years through investments in manufacturing technologies that support the company's sustainable manufacturing processes.

"Mohawk is one of Georgia's flagship Fortune 500 companies, and we are pleased to see its continued investments in our state leading to the creation of meaningful jobs in Summerville and other communities," Deal said. "This expansion is a great indicator of the resilience of the carpet and floor covering industry. Mohawk has Georgia's full support for its continued investments in our state."

This is the second positive announcement for the Chattooga County area during the past year. Lowe's announced a major distribution facility in neighboring Floyd County last fall, that is expected to create 600 jobs.



At its Summerville operation, Mohawk recycles billions of reclaimed plastic bottles and containers into polyester fiber used to produce carpet. Through the expansion project, Mohawk will improve the efficiencies of its recycling and manufacturing processes to produce more fiber. The market for polyester carpet continues to grow significantly, and these investments will allow Mohawk to expand its capacity to meet consumer demand.

"The men and women at our Summerville facility contribute significantly to the company's success," said Mark Dye, Mohawk's vice president of recycling. "We continue to invest in leading edge technologies because of our confidence in the skills and dedication of our people. We anticipate the initial phase of the expansion will be operational in 2013, and we expect the manufacturing improvements to yield new, innovative products that will provide even more value to our customers. We appreciate the support of leaders in the City of Summerville, Chattooga County and the State of Georgia that helped to make this expansion possible."

Mohawk employs thousands of people in Georgia and across the nation. For decades, the company has been a leader in Georgia's floor covering industry, which is a vital part of the state's economy. The company offers a complete line of flooring products including carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, stone, wood, laminate and vinyl. Mohawk is at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing through its transformation of recycled materials into fashionable flooring products, a process that ranks the company among the leading recyclers of plastic bottles in North America.

"Mohawk Industries is one of northwest Georgia's greatest corporate citizens, so we are certainly pleased to collaborate to offer all of our support to ensure one of Georgia's homegrown companies can expand right here in our community," said Jeff Mullis, executive director of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority. "The carpet and floor covering industry is truly the backbone of our regional economy, so this expansion will not only benefit Mohawk, but also the people in communities throughout northwest Georgia."

"The City of Summerville and Chattooga County are excited to join with the state and all of our partners involved in helping Mohawk Industries expand its operations in our community," said Chattooga County Sole Commissioner Jason Winters. "Mohawk is one of our leading employers, so we remain fully committed to making certain this company has our complete support to remain competitive and grow in Chattooga County."

David Tidmore, President and CEO of the Chattooga County Chamber of Commerce, added, "With the combination of other projects of regional significance and Mohawk's announcement today we will have over 1000 jobs within 20 minutes of downtown Summerville with over $300,000,000 dollars of investment with jobs paying between $16.00 and $25.00 per hour."

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) partnered with the City of Summerville and Mayor Harry Harvey, the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority and the Chattooga County Chamber to manage this expansion project. GDEcD regional project manager Carl Campbell managed this opportunity on behalf of the state.

"Mohawk Industries is one of Georgia's longstanding partners, and has created countless opportunities for the people of this state," said GDEcD Commissioner Chris Cummiskey. "This expansion makes a significant statement about the future of the carpet industry in Georgia, and will have a tangible positive impact for the communities of northwest Georgia."

Information for this story was provided by the Chattooga County Chamber of Commerce and Mohawk Industries.

