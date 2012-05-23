Secular group decries Hamilton Commission prayer

Hamilton County Commission Chairman Larry Henry, center, works with other commissioners in this file photo. / Dan Henry. Times Free Press.

(AP) - A secular group has asked the Hamilton County Commission to discontinue opening its meetings with prayer.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation's letter to commissioners on Monday stated a local person complained about the practice.

The group argues the local prayer practices "flagrantly exceed" constraints of a 1983 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/KfDcnK ) reported Commission Chairman Larry Henley asked County Attorney Rheubin Taylor to review the issue.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation website says the group promotes the constitutional principal of separation of church and state.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

