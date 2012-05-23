3 On Your Side: New lights for Cherokee Blvd Tunnel

(WRCB) – Maintenance will have one entrance to the city closed for most of the day.

City Traffic Engineers say they Stringer's Ridge Tunnel on Cherokee Boulevard will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The tunnel serves as the main artery between Red Bank and the Scenic City. Cherokee Boulevard has seen an increase in traffic in recent months as TDOT crews work to expand US Highway 27.

Crews will be replacing all of the 44 lights in the tunnel, less than a week after 3 On Your Side investigated several potential safety hazards with tunnel lights.

The road will be closed until work is completed.

