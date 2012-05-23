Here comes the heat!

(WRCB) - The same low to our east that brought us some showers and storms Tuesday could do the same Wednesday.

We will see a few scattered showers and storms pop up through the afternoon and evening hours, then high pressure settles in Thursday, and that will end our rain chance for a few days, and start turning up the heat.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will reach the low-90s, and we will even climb into the mid-to-upper-90s over the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-80s.

