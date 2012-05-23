TVA, marketing firm finalists for Pentagon award - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA, marketing firm finalists for Pentagon award

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee employers are finalists for an award sponsored by the Department of Defense.

Iostudio of Nashville and the Tennessee Valley Authority are competing for the 2012 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, which honors employers for exceptional support of Guard and Reserve employees.

They are among 30 finalists; 15 winners will be announced this summer.

Iostudio, a marketing firm, sends care packages to deployed employees throughout the year. TVA sent 4,000 care packages to service members overseas among other initiatives.

