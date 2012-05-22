Pancake pushes Alabama into lead at NCAA Championships

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP/UA) - Alabama finished the opening round by grabbing a two-stroke lead over Virginia, and Portland Rosen shot a Cavaliers' school-record 6-under 66 in near perfect conditions in the morning to lead the individual standings Tuesday at the NCAA Division I women's golf championship.

The Crimson Tide, ranked second nationally by GolfStat, finished with a 2-under 286 led by a 4-under first round from Chattanooga native Brooke Pancake. The former Baylor School star had a clean card with four birdies and 14 pars in her return to her home state.

"I felt really comfortable out there today, Pancake said. "I had a really good mindset going into the round. It is nice to be playing my last college tournament in my home state with a lot of support out here. I had the mindset that good or bad I'm going to enjoy myself."

The 18-hole lead marks the first time the Crimson Tide has led the NCAA Championships at the conclusion of any round in the team's eight appearances.

But Alabama only finished with the lead after Elizabeth Brightwell of Virginia was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard about three hours after finishing her round. She signed for a 71 instead of a 72, putting down a 4 on the par-4 4th instead of a 5.

That turned Virginia's 6-under 282 total with a four-stroke lead at the time over LSU to even par 288.

