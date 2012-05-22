Donkey attacks Riceville 12-year-old

McMINN COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A 12-year-old McMinn County boy escapes the attack of a donkey.



It happened over the weekend in Riceville off County Road 58.



Colton Hooper and a friend were walking near his home, when the animal charged through the fence and bit down on his arm.

Hooper says the donkey pinned him to the fence, kicking and biting him and wouldn't loosen its grip.

"When I tried to run away, I tripped and he got a hold of my arm," Colton tells Channel 3. "Thankfully, he didn't get my neck. And, he pinned me up against a barbed wire fence."



"It took about five minutes for me and my friend to beat him off of me," Colton adds. "I had to run down the hill while he held the donkey and climb up a tree."



"We always try to know where they are and what they are doing, but you just have to leave them in the hands of the Lord," says Amanda Watson, Colton's mother.



Colton's stepfather later had to kill the donkey when it charged at him.

It was owned by a neighbor and was used for breeding.

Colton will miss the last couple of days of the school year, as his wounds continue to heal.